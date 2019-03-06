Burning Sun Probe Reveals Misidentified Police Head is a District Station Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the Burning Sun scandal are said to have secured testimony that the misnomer "police officer general" mentioned in K-pop star Seungri's KakaoTalk group chat is a district station chief-level officer.The revelation came after the police questioned Seungri, singer Jung Joon-young and the head of Yuri Holdings, a major stakeholder in the nightclub.Fresh allegations suggesting collusive ties between police officers and the scandal-ridden club emerged as the misidentified police position was mentioned in Seungri's controversial Kakao chats in 2016.In the chat room, the head of Yuri Holdings was described as getting into contact with the "police officer general" to deal with a complaint filed by a neighboring business.On Thursday, National Police Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong vowed to take stern measures against anyone linked to the alleged collusion.