Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.95%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 20-point-43 points, or point-95 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-176-point-11.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing seven-point-06 points, or point-93 percent, to close at 748-point-36.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-137-point-three won.