Moon Highlights His New Southern Policy During Summit with Cambodian Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed hopes for South Korea and Cambodia to realize a future of co-existence and co-prosperity by bringing together his New Southern Policy and Cambodia's national development plan.At the start of his summit talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Friday, Moon said Cambodia is the world's second-largest destination of South Korea's official development aid and South Korea's major partner in the New Southern Policy.The New Southern Policy is Moon's key foreign policy aimed at boosting economic and diplomatic ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).He also mentioned South Korea's hosting of a special South Korea-ASEAN summit set to take place later this year in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between the two sides.Hun Sen responded by expressing hopes for Seoul and Phnom Penh to push for a strategic partnership within a bilateral or a multilateral framework.