Top Office Vows Efforts to Resume US-N. Korea Talks

Photo : KBS News

A top aide to President Moon Jae-in says the Seoul government will work to resume negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. under any circumstances.Senior presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Do-han made the comment Friday after North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said earlier in the day that the North is considering suspending denuclearization talks with Washington.Deputy presidential spokesman Han Jung-woo added that the current situation can't be assessed by the vice foreign minister's comments alone, adding that the top office is keeping close tabs on the situation.Meanwhile, President Moon continues his seven-day tour in Southeast Asia, making state visits to Brunei, Malaysia and Cambodia, all of them members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The ASEAN trip is his first diplomatic stint since the North Korea-U.S. summit in Vietnam, but observers note President Moon has made noticeably fewer remarks related to North Korea.