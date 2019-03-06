No S. Korean Casualties Reported from New Zealand Shootings

Photo : KBS News

A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul says there are no reports yet on South Korean casualties in two mass shootings that took place in New Zealand on Friday.The official said the Foreign Ministry and the South Korean Embassy in New Zealand have set up an emergency task force and are contacting local authorities and Korean communities to verify if South Korean nationals suffered any damage.The official said neither the embassy nor the consular call center received any such reports thus far.Earlier on Friday, shootings broke out at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.The New Zealand TV network TVNZ said at least nine are dead and 40 to 50 others are injured. Other reports suggest upwards of 30 people may have been killed.New Zealand police have rounded up four suspects, three men and one woman, but have advised that additional suspects may still be on the loose.