Chinese Ambassador Stresses Inextricable Bilateral Ties with S. Korea

China’s Ambassador to Seoul Qiu Guohong visited the city of Gumi in North Gyeongsang Province on Friday and called for expanding bilateral exchanges.The ambassador held talks with Gumi Mayor Jang Se-Yong and said that South Korea and China share inextricable ties and that Gumi is known for its contribution to the two nations' economic development.The envoy hoped that the city would continue to play a positive role in generating economic value and boosting friendship through personnel and cultural exchanges with China.In response, the mayor said the two countries are the best economic partners for each other and that their provincial governments share the highest number of sisterhood relations.Jang said that last year China accounted for 40 percent of Gumi's exports worth around ten billion dollars.The chairman of the Gumi City Council also expressed hope for restored mutual trust and expanded exchanges this year following a difficult time in bilateral relations.The Chinese ambassador also visited a local firm and a university in Gumi. He will soon travel to Daegu for talks with its mayor and the governor of North Gyeongsang Province.