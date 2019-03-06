Menu Content

Doctors Celebrate World Sleep Day in Symposium

Write: 2019-03-15 18:04:02Update: 2019-03-15 19:13:40

Korean doctors who specialize in sleep disorders celebrated World Sleep Day this Friday.

The Korean Society of Sleep Medicine and the Korean Sleep Research Society jointly held a symposium in Seoul, introducing the latest findings in the field. 

The researchers this year focused on the correlation between sleep disorders and Alzheimer’s disease as well as problems of sleep apnea for young children. 

Following the lecture, participants joined the "March for Sleep" group walking event with Australian comedian Sam Hammington, sharing his experience of  positive airway pressure(CPAP) treatment for obstructive sleep apnea.
