Japan to Keep Supporting N. Korea-US Talks on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan says it will continue to support the denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga relayed Tokyo's stance in a regular briefing on Friday in response to media reports that Pyongyang is considering suspending nuclear negotiations with Washington.Suga said they will work closely with related countries, including the U.S., for the comprehensive resolution of pending issues of interest, including the abduction of Japanese by the North and the North’s nuclear and missile programs.He said Japan is exerting efforts with critical interest on collecting and analyzing information regarding the North.His remarks came hours after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui held a press conference in Pyongyang to reveal North Korea's moves on the nuclear talks.According to Russian news agency TASS and the Associated Press, Choe said the North has no intention to make concessions in the current stalemate, which she blamed on the U.S.’ refusal to take “corresponding measures” to its earlier denuclearization measures.