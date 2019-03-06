Main Opposition Proposes Bill to Abolish Proportional Representation System

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has proposed a bill to abolish the proportional representation system.The revision to the election system, proposed on Friday, seeks to cut the number of parliamentary seats by ten percent to 270 while electing them all through voting in electoral districts. All of the LKP's 113 lawmakers signed the bill.The party said in a statement that since its introduction in 1963, the proportional representation system has revealed more shortcomings than merits, including the restriction of voters’ rights and potential violation of the principle of direct voting.The move came as the ruling Democratic Party and three minor parties are negotiating the designation of fast-track bills, including one on election reform.The new proportional representation system, as initiated by the minor opposition bloc, ties parliamentary seats to the percentage of voter support each party gains. The LKP fears it will lead to the loss of its parliamentary seats.