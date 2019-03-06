KBS to Suspend Show Starring Singer Mired in Sex Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A leading KBS reality-variety show, "2 Days & 1 Night," will suspend its production indefinitely in the wake of the sex video scandal involving one of its cast members Jung Joon-young.KBS 2TV will stop producing the show that had featured the singer-songwriter and reality star who is now under investigation for secretly filming and sharing sex videos.KBS apologize for failing to better manage cast members of its shows.Starting this week, a substitute program will air during the time slot of "2 Days & 1 Night" on Sundays.