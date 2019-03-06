KBS to Suspend Show Starring Singer Mired in Sex Scandal

A leading KBS reality-variety show, "2 Days & 1 Night," will suspend its production indefinitely in the wake of the sex video scandal involving one of its cast members Jung Joon-young.
KBS 2TV will stop producing the show that had featured the singer-songwriter and reality star who is now under investigation for secretly filming and sharing sex videos.
KBS apologize for failing to better manage cast members of its shows.
Starting this week, a substitute program will air during the time slot of "2 Days & 1 Night" on Sundays.