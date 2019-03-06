Ranking Police Officer Questioned in Burning Sun Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the Burning Sun scandal have interrogated a ranking police officer for his alleged corrupt ties with celebrities.After the questioning Friday night, the senior superintendent-level police officer told reporters that he does not know K-pop star Jung Joon-young while expressing regrets for hurting the reputation of his organization.Using a misnomer ranking title, K-pop star Seungri and his celebrity friends in 2016 discussed their illicit ties with the police officer in a KakaoTalk group chat, sparking further investigation.The officer in question served at Gangnam Police Station in 2015 and was promoted to the current rank in 2016. The next year he was dispatched to the presidential office and worked at the office of the presidential secretary for civil affairs.His most recent posting was to the National Police Agency, which announced Saturday that it had stripped him of his position and suspended him from active duty.