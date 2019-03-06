Photo : KBS

The Korean Culture Center in Los Angeles will put on stage the story of Korean King Sejong's creation of the Korean alphabet "hangeul" on Friday next week.The English stage play, titled "The King's Language," features the Korean musical storytelling genre of "pansori."Recognized for its traditional Korean sound and modern twist, "The King's Language" received rave reviews at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.Korean American playwright Chris Yejin extracted recorded remarks of Sejong the Great from the 163 books of the "Sejong Silok" chronicles to produce the main character's lines in the English play.