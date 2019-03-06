S. Korea, China Discuss Air Pollution at UN Environment Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

UN member nations have agreed to "significantly reduce" single-use plastics during the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly held in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday.The 170 member countries signed an agreement to significantly reduce single-use plastic by 2030.After long hours of discussions, the Assembly issued a ministerial statement indicating its commitment to address the damage caused to ecosystems by the unsustainable use and disposal of plastic products.South Korea's Vice Environment Minister Park Chun-kyoo who attended the Kenya conference introduced Seoul's environmental policies and called for a joint response among nations and international organizations to tackle issues such as transboundary air pollution and climate change.Park also held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin.The two sides affirmed plans to set up a senior-level policy consultation body and to implement what's called the "clear sky" project that was agreed during last month's meeting between the two countries' environment ministers.The vice ministers also agreed to hold frequent talks to explore ways to reduce air pollution.