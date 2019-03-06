Gov't: Most Private Kindergartens to Implement State-run Accounting System

Photo : KBS

The government said that nearly 100 percent of large private kindergartens expressed their intent to implement the state-run accounting system.The Education Ministry said that out of 570 private kindergartens subject to the Edufine system, 568 or 99-point-six percent revealed their intent to introduce the system.The ministry said the two kindergartens which have not expressed their intent to introduce the system have already closed.The new system will be applied to large private kindergartens that have over 200 children enrolled and the government plans to apply the system to all kindergartens by March 2020.