FT Island Member Denies Alleged Collusion with Police

Photo : YONHAP News

A member of South Korean boy band FT Island returned home on Sunday morning after police questioning in a snowballing sex video scandal.Choi Jong-hoon is suspected of having received and watched illegal video footage uploaded by Jung Joon-young through the mobile chat messenger KakaoTalk. Choi was kicked out of the boy band soon after his involvement was reported.Choi denied the allegations that he filmed illegal footage as he was released at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, about 21 hours after he was summoned for questioning on Saturday morning.Regarding his alleged collusion with a high-ranking police official identified by surname Yoon, Choi said that he has nothing to do with the official who was wrongfully called as the misnomer "police officer general" in his mobile chat.Choi is accused of having asked the high-ranking police official to use his influence to prevent newspapers from covering his drunk driving incident three years ago. He has denied the accusation.