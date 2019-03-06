'N. Korea, Russia Discuss Ways to Use UNSC to Resolve Korean Peninsula Issues'

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia and North Korea have reportedly discussed ways to use the United Nations Security Council to resolve the Korean Peninsula issues.Russian News Agency TASS reported on Saturday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with visiting North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il to discuss how to produce a comprehensive solution to the peninsula issues.The Russian foreign ministry reportedly said that in the meeting, the two diplomats focused on the conventional constructive method of discussing regional and global issues at the UN.The ministry said that the two sides concentrated on utilizing the UN Security Council's potential and the current situation on the peninsula to produce a comprehensive resolution.The North Korean diplomat also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov for five hours earlier on Thursday in Moscow.