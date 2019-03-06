Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Jun-ho Quit over Alleged Golf Gambling

Photo : YONHAP News

Two popular cast members of KBS TV's reality-variety show "Two Days and One Night" have quit all the programs they appear on over allegations that they golf gambled large amounts.Actor Cha Tae-hyun and comedian Kim Jun-ho on Sunday said in their respective statements through their agency that they played golf for fun and returned the bets right after the game. The two both denied that they played the game abroad.The two allegedly played golf in January 2016 placing millions of won. The allegation reportedly surfaced as police examined a mobile group chat of the show's cast members as part of the ongoing investigation into singer Jung Joon-young, another cast member of the KBS program.The program said on Saturday that it will suspend its production indefinitely in the wake of the sex video scandal involving Jung.