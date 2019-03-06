Bolton: N. Korea Resuming Nuclear Testing is Not a Good Idea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said it would be a bad idea if North Korea decides to re-conduct nuclear and ballistic missile testing.Bolton made the remarks during an interview with a local radio station in New York that aired on Sunday.In reference to North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui’s statement on Friday that the North was considering going back to nuclear and ballistic missile testing, Bolton said Choe’s words were unhelpful.Bolton added the North Koreans were unfortunately not willing to do what they needed to denuclearize.However, he stressed U.S. President Donald Trump wants the threat resolved through negotiations and for North Korea to be free of nuclear weapons.Bolton said the idea that there’s a role for China in the negotiations is something the U.S. would be willing to consider if it could see some movement on North Korea’s part.His comments came after Choe asserted Friday her country is considering suspending nuclear negotiations with the U.S. and that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will issue an official statement in the near future to reveal his plans following the collapse of his second summit with Trump.