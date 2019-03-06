Police Officer Booked for Alleged Ties to Burning Sun

Photo : YONHAP News

A police officer has been booked for his alleged involvement in the sex and corruption scandal surrounding former Big Bang member Seungri.Police said on Sunday that an officer with the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul was booked on the charge of dereliction of duty on Friday.He is accused of getting Burning Sun, a club partly run by Seungri, off the hook during an investigation into allegations that the club allowed a minor to enter and consume alcohol in July of last year.The officer closed the case on the basis of insufficient evidence and reported the decision to the prosecution, recommending that they drop the case.This is the first time that a police official has been charged in connection with the scandal.