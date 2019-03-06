KCNA: N. Korea, Russia Agree to Enhance Cooperation, Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and Russia have agreed to actively enhance cooperation in various fields including the economy and humanitarianism.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Sunday the agreement was reached during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday between North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il and his Russian counterpart, Igor Morgulov.The KCNA said the two sides agreed to boost high-level contact and exchanges in the political field this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of their bilateral agreement on economic and cultural cooperation.Russia and North Korea also agreed to bolster mutual support and collaboration in tackling the issue of the Korean peninsula.The foreign ministries of the two nations signed a 2019-2020 plan of exchange following the vice ministers' talks.