S. Korea's Nuke Envoy to Visit Russia, EU to Boost US-N. Korea Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon will embark on a tour to Russia and Europe to create a favorable atmosphere for dialogue between North Korea and the U.S.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Lee will depart for Russia on Monday and meet with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg.During the meeting the two sides will exchange opinions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula following the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi last month, which ended without an agreement. In addition, Seoul and Moscow will discuss ways to cooperate in order to achieve the North’s complete denuclearization and establish lasting peace in the region.Lee will then visit the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with Helga Maria Schmid, secretary general of the European External Action Service.The ministry said the visit is aimed at explaining Seoul's position to other countries in regards to the North Korean nuclear issue, and to secure support and consolidate the international community's commitment to resolving the peninsula’s issues.