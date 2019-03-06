Former UN Chief Agrees to Chair Anti-Fine Dust Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has accepted an offer to chair a national committee that will discuss ways to address fine dust air pollution.The presidential office said on Sunday that presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min officially extended the offer when he met with Ban on Saturday, and that the former UN chief agreed to take on the mission.The idea of setting up an organization comprised of representatives from the government, parliament and all social classes was first proposed by Sohn Hak-kyu, chairman of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, earlier this month.President Moon Jae-in accepted Sohn’s recommendation that Ban chair the committee and ordered its creation last Tuesday.After accepting the offer, Ban said he witnessed the president's firm resolve to tackle the issues of climate change and fine dust, adding he was pleased to be given an opportunity to contribute to the country based on his extensive experience in dealing with environmental issues.