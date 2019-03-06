Moon's Approval Rating Falls to Record Low

Photo : YONHAP News

Approval ratings for President Moon Jae-in and his ruling Democratic Party both dropped to their lowest levels since Moon took office in May of 2017.According to Realmeter's survey conducted between Monday and Friday of about two-thousand-500 adults nationwide, just 44-point-nine percent of respondents supported Moon, down one-point-four percentage points from a week earlier.Moon's rating slipped for three consecutive weeks and hit a new low last week since falling to a record low of 45-point-nine percent in the fourth week of December last year.The approval rating for the ruling party also dropped for three straight weeks to 36-point-six percent last week, down point-six percentage point from a week earlier.In contrast, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's rating climbed for four consecutive weeks to hit 31-point-seven percent last week, up one-point-three percentage points from the previous week. It's the highest approval rating since October of 2016 when a massive corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and her friend Choi Soon-sil emerged.The survey, commissioned by local broadcaster YTN, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.