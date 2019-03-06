Moon's Approval Rating Falls to Record Low

Approval ratings for President Moon Jae-in and his ruling Democratic Party both dropped to their lowest levels since Moon took office in May of 2017.
According to Realmeter's survey conducted between Monday and Friday of about two-thousand-500 adults nationwide, just 44-point-nine percent of respondents supported Moon, down one-point-four percentage points from a week earlier.
Moon's rating slipped for three consecutive weeks and hit a new low last week since falling to a record low of 45-point-nine percent in the fourth week of December last year.
The approval rating for the ruling party also dropped for three straight weeks to 36-point-six percent last week, down point-six percentage point from a week earlier.
In contrast, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's rating climbed for four consecutive weeks to hit 31-point-seven percent last week, up one-point-three percentage points from the previous week. It's the highest approval rating since October of 2016 when a massive corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and her friend Choi Soon-sil emerged.
The survey, commissioned by local broadcaster YTN, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.