Appeals Trial for Ex-Pres. Park's Acceptance of NIS Funds to Begin in Late May

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate trial regarding charges that former President Park Geun-hye accepted illegal funds from the state spy agency will begin in late May.The Seoul High Court on Monday set the initial hearing of the appeals trial for 10:00 a.m. on May 30th.Park, who was ousted in 2017 for her role in a massive influence-peddling scandal, was sentenced to a six-year jail term and ordered to forfeit three-point-three billion won last July.In January of 2018, prosecutors indicted Park on charges of bribery and the loss of state funds for illegally accepting three-point-five billion won from the National Intelligence Service(NIS) between 2013 and 2016.The lower court had acquitted Park of the bribery charges, ruling that the NIS funds were not paid in return for any favors, but found her guilty of causing losses to state funds.Park is also serving a 25-year sentence on corruption-related counts and another two years for violating election laws by meddling in the then-ruling Saenuri Party's election candidate selection process.