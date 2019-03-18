Seoul Seeks to Revive US-N. Korea Dialogue Before Nuclear Moratorium is Breached

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea is seeking to revive the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang before the current nuclear missile test moratorium is breached. The presidential office in Seoul says it will start dialogue with North Korea in order to revive the talks as White House officials are issuing warnings against the North's possible resumption of nuclear and missile tests.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Mick Mulvaney - Acting White House Chief of Staff (Mar. 17/Fox News Sunday)]"The discussions can and should continue. I could foresee the president and the chairman (Kim Jong-un) sitting down at some point in the future, but if they were to begin testing again that would be seen as a truly disappointing turn of events."During an interview with "Fox News Sunday," President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney warned North Korea against breaking its missile and nuclear test moratorium.[Sound bite: Mick Mulvaney - Acting White House Chief of Staff (Mar. 17/Fox News Sunday)](HOST: "And would the president have a specific response?)"I don't know. I'm not going to speak to that, but I think he'd be very disappointed. He has a very good relationship with the chairman. I think they had an understanding that was not broken. The fact that we didn't get a deal in Vietnam doesn't mean that the relationship was in peril, it just means there was no deal to be had at that time. It doesn't mean there's not an agreement we can make in the future."In an interview with AM 970 in New York that aired on Sunday, White House national security adviser John Bolton said North Korean vice foreign minister Choi Son-hui's news conference in Pyongyang was "unhelpful."[Sound bite: N. Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (Mar. 15, Pyongyang/Korean)]"This gangster-like attitude on the U.S. part will put the situation in danger. Our supreme leader will soon announce his decision (on what measures the DPRK will take).""The United States showed no sincerity toward improving the DPRK-U.S. relations or fulfilling the joint statement the two countries signed in Singapore. Instead, it intended to use the (second) meeting to serve its political purposes."While noting that Trump wants negotiations, Bolton said it would not be a good idea for the North to go back to nuclear and ballistic missile testing as Choi threatened last week.The presidential office in Seoul believes breaking the stalemate is its job. A senior presidential official told reporters on Sunday that Seoul will engage in dialogue with Pyongyang to revive U.S.-North Korea negotiations.Noting the two sides already made "too much progress to return to the past," the official said it is necessary to reconsider the "all-or-nothing" strategy in dealing with North Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.