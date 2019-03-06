Sewol Tragedy Memorial Tents Removed After Almost 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Memorial tents located at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square for the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy were removed Monday after nearly five years.The move came a day after a ceremony was held to move the portraits of 289 victims from the tents to Seoul City Hall where they will remain for the time being.The tents were first erected on July 14th of 2014, some three months after the tragedy, in order to urge ex-President Park Geun-hye’s administration to shed light on what happened.In the space vacated by the tents, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will install an exhibition facility commemorating the Sewol tragedy as well as the collapse of the Seongsu Bridge in 1994 and the Sampoong Department Store in 1995.The new structure, which will take up about half the space that was occupied by the tents, or around 80 square meters, will be unveiled on April 12th.