Top Nuke Envoy Heads to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon says his upcoming meeting with his Russian counterpart will be a valuable opportunity to address North Korea’s nuclear issue.Lee made the remark to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Monday before boarding a plane bound for Russia.The envoy cited that Russia recently has had lots of high-level contact with North Korea.Following the second U.S.- North Korea summit, he said now is a pivotal time to hold close consultations with related countries on the North’s nuclear issue and that he will discuss a number of topics with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov, including focusing on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.When asked to comment on North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui referring to the South Korean government last Friday as a “player” rather than a mediator in the denuclearization process, Lee said South Korea is indeed a player, but an important one.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Lee will meet with Morgulov on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg.Lee will visit the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with Helga Maria Schmid, secretary general of the European External Action Service.