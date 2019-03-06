NHRC Says Anti-Abortion Law Infringes on Women's Basic Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Human Rights Commission has conveyed to the Constitutional Court that it believes penalizing women under criminal law for having abortions infringes on their basic rights.The commission said on Sunday that it came to the conclusion during a meeting of its members on February 25th.It's the first time the commission has ever revealed the view that the anti-abortion law should be regarded as unconstitutional.The commission said the right for women to make their own decisions and being free from government interference are not being recognized, adding that proceeding with illegal abortions threatens the lives and health of women.The Constitutional Court is expected to decide early next month on whether the anti-abortion law is unconstitutional.