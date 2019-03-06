Police Question Disgraced K-Pop Singer for Second Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean singer Jung Joon-young, who is accused of illegally filming sexual encounters with numerous women and distributing the videos, appeared for a second round of police questioning Sunday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the 30-year-old left after an overnight interrogation early Monday.Jung was previously summoned last Thursday and grilled overnight in regards to charges of violating the country's sexual violence laws.The singer is accused of sharing his intimate photos and videos with at least ten different women in a number of mobile chat rooms, including one involving Big Bang member Seungri.Investigators are also probing Jung's alleged collusion with the police after members in the chat room with Seungri discussed a high-ranking police officer helping them get away with various irregularities.The police plan to issue an arrest warrant for Jung as early as Monday.