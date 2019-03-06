S. Korea to Arrange Inter-Korean Military Talks in Bid to Maintain Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will arrange general or working-level inter-Korean military talks to draw up a plan for the year to fulfill pledges made between the two sides when their leaders met in Pyongyang last September.The Defense Ministry reported to the National Assembly on Monday that it had delivered its intent to hold the meeting with the North Korean side via an inter-Korean hotline.Seoul is believed to be pushing to engage with Pyongyang in order to ease military tensions and set the framework for peace with hopes to maintain momentum for dialogue following the recent collapse of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.At the upcoming inter-Korean talks, the ministry plans to check on the fulfillment of a mutual pledge to end all hostile activities on land, at sea and in the air and to continue discussions on withdrawing all guard posts along the border.The two sides will also discuss the excavation of the remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War, which is set to start next month after Seoul recently notified Pyongyang regarding its list of delegates that will participate in the project.