Top Nuke Envoy Departs for Russia, Europe to Boost US-N. Korea Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon has embarked on a tour to Russia and Europe to create a favorable atmosphere for dialogue between North Korea and the U.S.Lee told reporters at Incheon International Airport on Monday that now is a pivotal time to hold close consultations with related countries on the North’s nuclear issue. He said he will also visit China and Japan and continue consultations with the U.S.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Lee will meet with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg.He will then visit the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with Helga Maria Schmid, secretary general of the European External Action Service.