Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.16%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose three-point-38 points, or point-16 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-179-point-49.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining four-point-77 points, or point-64 percent, to close at 753-point-13.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-132-point-one won.