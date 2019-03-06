Violators in Non-Smoking Areas Can Be Fined For Lighting Cigarettes

Photo : YONHAP News

A person caught simply lighting a cigarette in a non-smoking area can be subject to a fine, while violators cannot refuse to have their photos taken by citing invasion of privacy.In accordance with World Health Organization guidelines, the Health Ministry’s latest manual on the designation and management of non-smoking areas released on Monday states that if a person lights their cigarette, they can be fined even if he or she was not smoking inside the non-smoking zone.Violators, however, will not be fined if their cigarette was not lit when they were caught.Under current laws, people smoking in public facilities and daycare centers and kindergartens can be fined 100-thousand won.State regulators are also allowed to take photos of the violators for submission as evidence.