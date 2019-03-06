Gov't to Provide Cash Aid to Young Job Seekers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to provide young job seekers with subsidies to assist their job hunting activities.Unemployed individuals between the ages of 18 and 34 who have graduated from high school or college or who have dropped out of school within the last two years are eligible to apply for the program from next week.Only those from households with monthly incomes below 120 percent of the nationwide median can apply for the program. And those with part-time jobs can also apply if their they are contracted to work less than 20 hours a week.Successful applicants can qualify for up to 500-thousand won every month for as long as six months.The employment aid will be granted to 80-thousand recipients in 2019. Successful applicants will receive a card containing points equivalent to 500-thousand won that can be used each month on select goods and services.