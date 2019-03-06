Seoul Vows to Maintain Momentum for N. Korea-US Dialogue

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says it will do its best to manage the situation regarding North Korea-U.S. denuclearization talks and to maintain momentum for dialogue.In a report to the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Monday, the ministry stressed the need for both countries to exercise patience and continue dialogue in the aftermath of the Hanoi summit, which collapsed with no agreement.The ministry also said it was closely monitoring restoration work at North Korea's Dongchang-ri missile launch site and other developments. The ministry also said it is calling for Pyongyang's wise judgment based on cooperation with Washington and the international community.It also promised to make efforts to spur a swift resumption in North Korea-U.S. dialogue by reviewing ways to narrow the gap between the two sides.