S. Korea to Prepare for Possible Resumption of Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Unification Ministry says it will beef up efforts for the possible resumption of inter-Korean economic projects within the constraints of sanctions on North Korea.In a policy report to the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Monday, the ministry said it will try to prepare in advance to create an environment for the resumption of the projects such as the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and the Mount Geumgang tourist program.The ministry said it will develop comprehensive plans regarding President Moon Jae-in's "new economic map of the Korean Peninsula" as well as for inter-Korean special businesses and tourist zones agreed upon during the September 2018 inter-Korean summit and seek out joint research projects and field surveys with the North.Other inter-Korean projects the ministry vowed preparations for include a stalled project to publish a joint Korean language dictionary and humanitarian issues involving separated war families and Korean War POWs and abductees.The ministry also plans to further its efforts to implement the joint declaration made during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, including renovating family reunion centers and launching video reunions for families separated during the war.