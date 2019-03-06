Monthlong Crackdown on Vehicle Emissions Begins Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Environment Ministry on Monday launched a special monthlong crackdown on vehicle emissions in an effort to reduce fine dust pollution in the spring.The operation, conducted in cooperation with 17 cities and provinces, will continue through April 17th at some 430 locations across the country.The clampdown targets all diesel cars, a key contributor to fine dust, as well as vehicles running on gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas(LPG).Cars that emit exhaust beyond permissible levels will be ordered to make changes. If changes are not implemented within 15 days, the driver will be prohibited from driving the vehicle in question for as long as ten days.If drivers violate the suspension and are caught behind the wheel, they will face fines of up to three million won.