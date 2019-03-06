Kang: Seoul Seeking to Keep US-N. Korea Dialogue Momentum

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told the parliament that her ministry will work to keep the momentum going for dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.Kang on Monday attended a parliamentary foreign affairs and unification committee meeting to provide her latest assessment on what caused the collapse of the second U.S.-North Korea talks.[Sound bite: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Korean)]"At the meeting, the U.S. focused on establishing an agreed-upon definition of denuclearization, freezing all WMD and missile programs, as well as the forging of a roadmap for denuclearization. The North, on the other hand, wanted to focus on presenting a denuclearization measure that can be implemented at the present stage while seeking to agree on [the U.S.'] corresponding measures in return."Kang said Seoul is seeking to find common ground between the two sides in order to help them pick up from where they left off.