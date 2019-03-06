Moon Instructs Thorough Investigations into High-Profile Sexual Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered thorough investigations into allegations of sexual crimes involving high-profile figures.Moon gave the instruction on Monday while receiving briefings on cases from Justice Minister Park Sang-ki and Minister of the Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum at the presidential office.The briefings included a 2009 case involving an actress who committed suicide after claiming she was sexually abused by high-profile figures.Among other cases the president was briefed on was a sex bribery allegation against ex-vice justice minister Kim Hak-ui and an alleged sex and corruption scandal involving K-Pop star Seungri and high-ranking police officials.Moon said such cases are drawing public attention as they are suspected of involving privileged group in society and were thus not properly investigated due to lack of effort or cover-up attempts by legal authorities.He called on prosecutors and law enforcement to thoroughly uncover the truth behind the cases, stressing it will be part of necessary efforts for them to regain public trust.