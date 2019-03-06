Ruling Party Plans to Fast-Track Election Reform Bill ASAP

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo says his party will try to designate an election reform bill as a fast-track bill as soon as possible.He revealed the plan in a meeting with reporters on Monday, a day after the DP and three minor opposition parties agreed to fast-track a bill on a new representational election system to bypass opposition from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.Hong expressed uncertainty over whether it will be carried out this week, citing preparatory work such as formal agreements within each concerned party. He said the bill's fast-track designation will be made through a respective parliamentary standing committee.Asked of his opinion about whether the four parties will reach internal agreements on the issue, he said even some DP members may oppose it depending on the bill’s potential ramifications on their political interest. However, he was confident that the parties will successfully seek understanding from their members.Regarding other bills the DP has also sought to fast-track, including one on the creation of a separate body to investigate corruption involving high-ranking public officials and another on readjusting investigative power between the prosecution and the police, he said his party will try to pass them all at once with the election reform bill.