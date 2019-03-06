Menu Content

Daegu to Host International Water Expo from Wed.

Write: 2019-03-18 18:19:17

An international expo outlining the present and future of the water industry will be held in Daegu this week. 

According to the Daegu Metropolitan Government on Monday, the three-day Water Korea expo will kick off at the Daegu Exhibition and Convention Center(Exco) on Wednesday. 

Representatives from more than 150 organizations and companies will gather to discuss water-related policies, industrial and technological issues. 

Related products will also be on display and booths set up for contract consultations. 

There will also be a special pavilion on drones to showcase the convergence between water, sewage and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
