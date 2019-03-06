3 Workers Fall to Death at Construction Site in Andong

Photo : YONHAP News

Three workers have fallen to their death at a construction site in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.The accident took place at 12:41 p.m. on Monday at a site for the environment and energy town, a waste recycling complex the province has been building since 2016.According to the police, the three men were pouring concrete at a height of 20 meters when they fell to the ground. An investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of the accident.The complex, which is being constructed near the provincial office at the cost of around 210 billion won, is scheduled to be completed by August.