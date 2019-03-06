Global Tech Giants Required to Have Local Agent to Handle Data Breaches

Photo : KBS News

Google, Facebook and other global tech giants that have no operation facility in South Korea or a local address will be required to have a South Korean agent in order to retain their businesses in the country.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) announced on Monday a law enforcing the regulation will take effect from Tuesday.The law will be applied to companies whose annual sales exceed one trillion won. Companies with at least ten billion won worth of annual sales in the information and communications technology sector or have a million daily users or more will also be required to abide by the regulation.The KCC said the measure is a response to complaints from local customers that it is difficult to contact those companies in the case of a private information breach due to language barriers and other problems.Those designated as a local agent for the companies will be required to implement corrective measures to address consumer complaints and report the measures to their clients.