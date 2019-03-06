Defense Ministry Detected N. Korea's Violation of Inter-Korean Military Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense has revealed that it detected a North Korean violation following an inter-Korean military agreement that was made last September and called for corrections more than ten times.Speaking before the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee on Monday, Major General Kim Do-gyun, the ministry’s chief policy officer on North Korea, said the violation occurred near the Northern Limit Line(NLL), a de-facto maritime border.Another ministry official said that the North had kept open the gunport of a coastal artillery in the Gaemeori region in the North’s Hwanghae Province, but it was resolved after the South learned there was no artillery inside.The committee also unleashed a barrage of questions regarding a joint decision by South Korea and the U.S. to downsize joint military exercises.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said the two allies reached agreements through several months of coordination to support the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.The minister added that the two sides made sure the readjustment would be made in a way that does not affect joint defense readiness and the U.S. transfer of wartime operational control to South Korea.