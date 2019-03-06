China Calls for Continuous N. Korea-US Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has stressed the necessity for Washington and Pyongyang to continuously engage each other through talks.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang relayed the Chinese government’s stance in a press briefing on Monday in response to a question on North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui’s remarks that the North may suspend talks with the U.S.The spokesman said his government is paying attention to Choe’s remarks as well as Washington’s response.He said both the North and the U.S. expressed their will to continue bilateral talks following their Hanoi summit, adding China views their intentions positively.Reiterating Beijing's call for political and peaceful solutions to Korean Peninsula issues through dialogue, he argued that in order for talks to move forward, "balanced consideration" for each other’s reasonable interest is needed.