National Assembly to Begin 4-Day Interpellation Session on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Cabinet members will answer questions from lawmakers during a four-day parliamentary interpellation session which begins on Tuesday.On the first day, lawmakers will question Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and cabinet ministers regarding the government's position on major issues in the area of politics, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The ruling Democratic Party is expected to address the Moon Jae-in administration's initiatives to establish an independent body to investigate high-ranking officials and adjust investigative powers between prosecutors and police.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party is likely to criticize the government for the collapse of last month's summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi.Lawmakers are also expected to grill the justice minister regarding a 2013 sex scandal involving former Deputy Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui and recent controversy involving a club in Seoul.The question-and-answer session for foreign affairs, unification and security issues is scheduled for Wednesday, while the session regarding the economy will be on Thursday, followed by education and social issues on Friday.