US Nuke Envoy to Discuss N. Korea with British, French, German Counterparts

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will seek Europe's cooperation on denuclearizing the North.The State Department said in a statement on Monday that Biegun will visit London on Tuesday to discuss "coordinated efforts to advance the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea" with his British, French and German counterparts.During the visit, Biegun is expected to discuss the international community's implementation of sanctions against North Korea and to collect opinions on how to induce the North's denuclearization.This comes after Biegun traveled to New York last week to speak with members of the UN Security Council on sanctions implementation and last month's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which failed to reach a deal.