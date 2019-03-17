Oceans, Environment Ministries to Halve Fine Dust at Ports by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

Two ministries have agreed to join forces to halve fine dust levels at the nation's ports by 2022.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Environment Ministry signed an agreement at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday.Under the agreement, the two ministries will jointly enforce key measures to reduce fine dust in port areas by regulating sulfur content for ships' oil.The ministries will also increase eco-friendly cargo handling equipment and establish a fine dust monitoring system at the ports. In addition, they will enforce emergency fine dust reduction measures when fine dust levels soar.