VOA: US Aid Group Embarks on 3-Week Trip to N. Korea

The Voice of America(VOA) said on Tuesday that a U.S. aid group has embarked on a three-week trip to North Korea to provide humanitarian aid.Heidi Linton, executive director of Christian Friends of Korea(CFK), said in an e-mail to the VOA last Friday that she would depart for North Korea on Saturday for a three-week visit.Linton said her group secured approval for the trip from the U.S. government last week.The VOA noted that the trip marks the first by a U.S. aid group since U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun said last December that the U.S. would review its ban on American citizens traveling to North Korea to help facilitate humanitarian aid to the North.