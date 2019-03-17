City in California Adopts Resolution Honoring Victims of Japan's Sex Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

A small city in the state of California has adopted a statement and resolution to remember and honor victims of Japan's sexual slavery during World War Two.According to the Jin Duck and Kyung Sik Kim Foundation on Monday, the Millbrae City Council adopted the resolution last week to celebrate International Women's Day.After adopting the resolution, Millbrae Mayor Wayne Lee said that the sad and painful stories of the comfort women, which are being distorted and denied by the Japanese government, should not be forgotten, adding it's a duty to tell the stories and correct history for future generations.The mayor added that the sexual violence and human trafficking committed by the Japanese military during World War Two should never occur again.Millbrae is a city located near San Francisco, where a monument commemorating comfort women is erected.